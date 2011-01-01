Signed in as:
WWMedia honestly started from a frustration. I was tired of watching everyone around me capture incredible photos and videos of hunts, families, friends, and landscapes. I had always wanted the ability to do the same. I got my first media job working for Paducah Shooters supply in 2023. This job opened the door for me to chase down some incredible opportunities! I have since began expanding my offerings into Wedding Photography/Videography, Senior Pictures, Hunting Videos, and all things Social Media.
We offer a variety of photography and videography services, including portrait photography, event photography/videography, and social media marketing. We also provide editing and retouching services to ensure that every photo looks its best.
Our team is made up myself (Wyatt) and my beautiful wife Hannah Claire. She is a pro at making sure everyone is in the right place and pose. HC is also incredible with helping plan outfits for shoots! With a degree in fashion design from Lipscomb University she's got plenty of experience in this area!
While I do not have any type of degree in Photography, Videography, or Media Marketing... I have learned at the feet of some of the best in the business. Check out the gallery to see some of my most recent work!
